Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.