Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $117.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.65.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

