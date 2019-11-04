Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $62,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 8,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

