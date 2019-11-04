Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Wagerr has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $61,996.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001071 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 209,576,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,197,144 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

