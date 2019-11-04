Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wabash National by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 732,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 110.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 576,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wabash National by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,037,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,048 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,614. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $776.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.