Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus set a $152.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.81.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.92. 600,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

