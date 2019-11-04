VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) Director Michael Gary Thomson Sells 176,000 Shares of Stock

VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) Director Michael Gary Thomson sold 176,000 shares of VR Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$44,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,853.70.

Shares of VRR stock opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. VR Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.52 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83.

Get VR Resources alerts:

VR Resources Company Profile

VR Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its core properties include the Bonita property that consists of 446 claims covering an area of approximately 3,729 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Junction property that comprises 179 claims covering an area of approximately 1,497 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Danbo property that consists of 38 claims covering an area of approximately 254 hectares in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 345 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,072 hectares in northern Ontario.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.