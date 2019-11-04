VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) Director Michael Gary Thomson Sells 176,000 Shares of Stock

VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) Director Michael Gary Thomson sold 176,000 shares of VR Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$44,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,853.70.
Shares of VRR stock opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. VR Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.52 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83.
VR Resources Company Profile
