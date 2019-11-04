VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Get VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VWAGY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of VWAGY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,926. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.67 billion. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.