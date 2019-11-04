Voit & Company LLC Takes Position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in At Home Group by 178.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in At Home Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III purchased 64,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,492,430 shares of company stock worth $9,732,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.76. 941,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.45 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp set a $14.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.