Voit & Company LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Voit & Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 386,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 644,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 1,964,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,137. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.