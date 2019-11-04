Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCRA. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE VCRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. 246,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,760. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $626.70 million, a P/E ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,850 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $320,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

