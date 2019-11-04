VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 126.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of VMware by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Shares of VMW opened at $163.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.31. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,397 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,806. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.