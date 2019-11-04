VIVUS (VVUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. On average, analysts expect VIVUS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VVUS opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. VIVUS has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.78.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

