Vivint Solar (VSLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vivint Solar to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

In other news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $343,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,936 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

