Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. 909,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,572. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.95 million, a P/E ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 33,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $167,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.