Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 282,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 1,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $181.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

