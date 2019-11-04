Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.95. 6,162,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,622. The company has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average is $172.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

