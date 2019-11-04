Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,622. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.77. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

