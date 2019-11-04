Virtacoin Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 46% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Virtacoin has a market cap of $9,638.00 and $6.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.