Virgin Australia (ASX:VAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), with a volume of 202063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Judith Swales purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$33,800.00 ($23,971.63).

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian routes, as well as international cargo operations.

