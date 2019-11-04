Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.61

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and traded as low as $10.59. Village Farms International shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 85,871 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

