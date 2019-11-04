Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 2,193,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.24. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $169,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,538.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $303,367.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $794,569. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

