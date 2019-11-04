Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 2,193,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $169,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,538.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $794,569 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,629,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

