VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in VF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in VF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

VF stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.61. 2,230,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,707 shares of company stock worth $5,422,330 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

