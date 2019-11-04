Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 638.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 619.13 ($8.09).

VSVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.92) to GBX 593 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of LON:VSVS traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 409 ($5.34). The stock had a trading volume of 544,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 646 ($8.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 420.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 501.18.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

