Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,373. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $202.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $31,792.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,579 shares of company stock worth $33,988,327 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,826,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

