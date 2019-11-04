Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$17.13 and a one year high of C$36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.12%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 122.12%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.07, for a total value of C$115,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,231,107.48.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

