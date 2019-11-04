Veritone (VERI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Veritone has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veritone stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERI. ValuEngine raised Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

