Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $46.98. 387,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

