Vericel (VCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Vericel has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vericel stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

