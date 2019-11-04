Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 3,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

VSTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,594. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 809.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

