Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCYT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 534,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 15,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $380,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,246.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $202,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,431. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 401.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after buying an additional 2,390,394 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,287 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,148,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,505,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.