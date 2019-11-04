Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.60, approximately 627,359 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 725,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

VNE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Veoneer from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Veoneer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer Inc will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,544,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 365,756 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

