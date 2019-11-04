VectorAI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, VectorAI has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One VectorAI coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $5,203.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,420.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.01975324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.03089202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00655053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00673216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00401567 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010644 BTC.

VectorAI Coin Profile

VectorAI (CRYPTO:VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

