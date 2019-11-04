Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Vaxart and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 5,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 131.05% and a negative net margin of 244.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wouter Latour purchased 166,667 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 7,333,333 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126,666.57. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,907. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaxart stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Vaxart worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

