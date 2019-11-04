Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after buying an additional 75,501,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,310,000 after buying an additional 196,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,315,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after buying an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.32. 3,797,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $281.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

