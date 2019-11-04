Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,445.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 145,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.01. 36,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,406. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.