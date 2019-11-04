Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $228.45

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.45 and last traded at $227.97, with a volume of 29783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

