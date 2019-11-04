Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $90.85. 485,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.40.

