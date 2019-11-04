Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 71,735 Shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Scpharmaceuticals worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $556,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,918. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $7.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Scpharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

