Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 37,518 Shares of McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.65% of McClatchy worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNI. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of McClatchy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in McClatchy by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 441,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McClatchy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of McClatchy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN MNI remained flat at $$2.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,432. McClatchy Co has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

