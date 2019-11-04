Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,425,491 Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,425,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Histogenics worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HSGX remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Histogenics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Get Histogenics alerts:

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Junge Zhang purchased 31,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,031.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at $608.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.