Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,653. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.82. Cassava Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Cassava Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

