Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Unique Fabricating worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,883.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $62,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSEAMERICAN UFAB traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Unique Fabricating Inc has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million.

UFAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.