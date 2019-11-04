Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.