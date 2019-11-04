Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.53

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 7655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,503,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,338,000 after purchasing an additional 132,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,051,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

