Vance W. Tang Sells 3,453 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $177,656.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FIX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

