ValuEngine Upgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Veritex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 324,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $187,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,016,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,080,000 after buying an additional 372,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 175.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 307,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 162.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 165,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 53.2% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 444,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

