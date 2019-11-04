ValuEngine Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.87.

TRI traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $67.10. 435,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,520,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,964,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after buying an additional 1,786,691 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,047,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,967,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,872,000 after buying an additional 216,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

