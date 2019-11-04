ValuEngine Upgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Sell

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NYSE FAF opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 49,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 99,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

